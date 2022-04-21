Always the first Saturday in May, this year’s Green Up Day marks 52 years of this unique Vermont tradition.
Green Up Day, Saturday, May 7, is when volunteers statewide come together in their communities to tackle trash and litter along roadsides, in public spaces, natural landscapes and waterways. Vermont was the first state in the nation to designate one special day for cleaning up the entire state.
South Burlington
Green Up Day 2022 is managed by the city with volunteer support from the South Burlington Rotary Club. Here’s how to help:
• Green Up bags will be distributed at the welcome center desk, City Hall, 180 Market St., anytime between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 6. Take only what you will fill, a maximum of four bags per household, and return unused bags at the time of trash drop-off.
• Drop off filled bags at 104 Landfill Road, South Burlington, May 7 only. Note: This is a new location.
• On May 7, bags will be available for pick up between 9 a.m.-noon at the Landfill Road location. Drop off is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and no late drop-offs will be accepted.
• There will be no roadside pickup. Abandoned roadside tires will be accepted. This year, participants will determine their own locations to collect trash. When dropping off the bags, we would like to keep track of what road you picked up on and how many bags you filled.
More at bit.ly/3K0VSdj.
Shelburne
Green Up Day bags are available at the Shelburne town clerk’s office and Shelburne Supermarket.
Follow the link bit.ly/37ttfYJ and let organizers know where you will be greening up.
Filled bags should be left in the town dump truck at Turtle Lane between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Green Up Day.
Town officials ask trash picker-uppers not to leave bags on roadsides. Call 802-985-5116 with questions.
Charlotte
In Charlotte, where tons of trash are annually removed from local roadways, Green Up Day central Saturday, May 7, is at the Charlotte Central School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
There are three ways to sign up for a route: online at charlottevtgreenupday.com before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6; email Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmavt.net before May 6 at 6 p.m.; or on the day of the event.
Pick up bags at the Charlotte Library, Old Brick Store and Spear’s Corner Store starting April 30 or on Green Up Day.
After greening up your route, bring bags back to the school.
Green Up Day bags are for litter and trash while clear bags should be used for redeemables and recyclables, but sorting into two bags is optional.
Only tires picked up along roadsides will be accepted. Personal tires must be taken to a transfer station, and no hazardous waste should be brought to Green Up Day collection.
Volunteers are needed to help at the quonset hut. Two-hour shifts are available from 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Email or call Findlay at 802-999-3084 or farafieldfarm@gmavt.net.
Hinesburg
Hinesburg is getting ready to green up Saturday, May 7, for Green Up Day.
Trash bags will be available starting Wednesday, April 27, at the town hall and Carpenter Carse Library.
Green Up Day begins May 7 at 8:30 a.m. at town hall. Pick up more bags, enjoy a doughnut, review the town map, sign up for a road section, and grab a visibility vest to keep you safe along the roadsides.
Organizers are once again using the sign-up genius website to allow volunteers to sign up for different predetermined road sections to keep track of which roads are already covered and which roads are still available. Find the link at hinesburg.org or go directly to bit.ly/3rwGJde.
Drop off Green Up bags at the town garage, next to the Chittenden Solid Waste District transfer station, between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Green Up Day.
If you need a volunteer to pick up your bags, leave them tied up and secured on the side of the road. Those bags are also a visible sign for everyone to see that Green Up is happening.
The town will also hold a community lunch at town hall on Green Up Day from noon to 1 p.m. Here are some tips for a safe Green Up Day:
• Use extreme caution while out on the roads, especially with children.
• Wear bright clothing.
• Wear gloves and boots.
• Take precautions for ticks.
• Be aware of COVID-19 protocols with social distancing use of masks if appropriate.
If you have questions or need more information, email Phil Pouech at ppouech@gmavt.net.
