The Green Mountain Book Festival takes place in Burlington on Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, during Banned Books Week at The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.
Cartoonist and graphic memoirist Alison Bechdel will headline the festival.
• Two South Burlington residents will also appear at the festival. Poet, fiction writer and University of Vermont senior lecturer Holly Painter will read from her work on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2:45 p.m. Jason Chin, author and illustrator of many acclaimed picture books and a 2022 Caldecott Medal recipient, will join two panel discussions on Sunday, Oct. 1: “Picture Book Magic: A Read-Aloud Book Tasting for Hungry Readers” (11 a.m.) and “Hidden History and Secret Science: Nonfiction Authors Share the Surprising Research behind their Books” (2 p.m.)
“I’m excited to be a part of the Green Mountain Book Festival and to share poetry from my new book, “The pressure of all that light,’” a poetic exploration of growing up queer and genderqueer,” Painter said.
• Shelburne resident and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale will appear on the American Dream Panel on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Ram Hinsdale and authors Nikhil Goyal, Felicia Kornbluh and Brad Kessler will discuss what the American Dream means today.
“As an American of Indian descent, I was always taught that books are sacred. We do not even bend their spine,” the senator said. “A society begins to lose its intellectual and moral foundation when it censors, bans, or limits the transmission of knowledge and the exchange of ideas. Book festivals are a wonderful reminder for people of all ages of the power and importance of books to unlock new worlds and possibilities.”
• Stowe resident Catherine Drake, author of the Vermont-set novel “The Treehouse on Dog River Road,” will appear on the festival’s romance panel on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.
Drake and other authors will discuss the romance genre, and later read and sign books at the event.
• Critically acclaimed poet Sarah Audsley will read from her work on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2:45 p.m. Author of the poetry collection “Landlock X,” Audsley is the writing program manager at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Last year’s inaugural event, headlined by novelist Ruth Ozeki, drew an enthusiastic audience of more than 700 Vermont-based book lovers to celebrate literature and draw increased awareness to the increasing threat of book banning.
This annual event, which offers its Saturday and Sunday programming for free, celebrates the written word, inviting participants to honor free expression, embrace diverse voices and encourage a deeper understanding of self and community through a shared love of reading and books.
For a full schedule, go to greenmountainbookfestival.org.
