For rules of the road, liability waivers and other club information, visit thegmbc.com.
Saturday, June 25
Introductory ride for new riders: 12-20 miles at a leisurely pace.
Meet at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader is John Bertelsen, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 3
Rouse’s Point Rouser: Mostly flat 60-mile loop heads from Grand Isle over the Rouse’s Point bridge and down through scenic, low-traffic, lakeside roads in New York and returns via the Grand Isle Ferry. Short, social ride option.
Meet at 8:45 a.m., Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Leader is Kevin Batson, kevbvt@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 10
Willsboro Wanderer: 40- and 55-mile options of hilly terrain on low-traffic roads in New York.
The shorter version skips the big hill out of Willsboro.
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Old Champlain Flyer parking lot, Ferry Road, Charlotte. Leader is Kevin Batson, kevbvt@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 17
Not Quite Quebec: 51- and 64-mile rides on low traffic roads near the Canadian border. The route crosses the Missisquoi River twice and travels along the shore of Lake Carmi.
Meet at 8:45 a.m., Tractor Supply Company, exit 20 off I-89. Leader is Dave Merchant, dpierchand@comcast.net.
Sunday, July 24
Bound for Bristol Bakery: 40-mile ride takes low traffic roads from Hinesburg to Bristol. Those doing the short loop (27 miles) can stop at the Bristol Bakery for an out and back but those on the longer loop will loop through New Haven and Bristol.
Meet at 8:45 a.m., Clifford Lumber, Route 116. Leader is Karl Garen, kgaren@gmavt.net.
Sunday, July 31
Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille County: The hilly 41-mile loop goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield.
Meet at 8:45 a.m., Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access (just north of the route 15 and 108 intersection. Leader is Phyl Newbeck, phyl@together.net.
