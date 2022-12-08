Craving some great Greek food, prepared by the local pros? Order souvlaki, gyro or falafel dinners to-go at The Dormition Greek Church fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 5 p.m.
Pre-order through the online menu or order on the day of the event at the corner of Ledge Road and South Willard Street.
Call 802-862-2155 or visit bit.ly/3Vt72Oa
