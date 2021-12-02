The 13th annual Dee PT Great Diaper Dump this year has shifted to a one-day event on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 23 San Remo Drive, South Burlington, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Swing by, catch up with friends and drop off your donation to help support Vermont families. Over the past 13 years, with the support of the community, Dee PT has been able to donate over 1.3 million diapers to local families who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Can’t make the event? Please feel free to drop off diaper donations early at the same location.
