The Trinity Educational Center has received a $2,500 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to help create a South Burlington winter program at the Infinite Youth Center.
The grant will help further the center’s mission of providing youth and young adults in the community with a safe, inclusive, educational and empowering space.
One of the first tasks of the youth team is to create a historical booklet that includes unknown historical facts about people of color. The first step after building the team is a field trip to Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh, as many people who live in Vermont are unaware that Vermont was a part of the Underground Railroad.
“Young people feel emotionally safe when welcomed, accepted and appreciated for their cultural differences, when they are heard and valued as individuals by both adults and peers,” said Dr. Travia Childs, founder and executive director at the Trinity Educational Center.
The youth center celebrates different nationalities — African, Asian and Hispanic — and various foreign languages, such as French, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.
“Instead of assuming who teens are, we get to know them through dialog and activities,” she said. “The Spark Connecting Community grant will put building and nurturing community front and center. These grants — where a small amount can make a big difference — are intended to light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.”
For more information, go to trinityedcenter.org, call 802-777-8080 or email dr.travia.c@gmail.com.
