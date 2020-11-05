The Children’s Literacy Foundation, known as CLiF, is currently accepting applications for its At-Risk Children grant, which provides storytelling and new books for low-income, at-risk, and rural children ages 12 and under in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The grant gives the program a collection of new, high-quality books for the program library, with two books for each child to choose, and an optional (virtual) family discussion on reading together.
Organizations serving these populations, including childcare centers, afterschool programs, English as a second language classrooms, homeless shelters, food shelves and affordable housing communities are eligible to apply — a separate application process for schools for the Year of the Book grant is coming soon.
Applications for the At-Risk Children grant for Spring 2020 may be found at clifonline.org. As deemed appropriate for health measures, programming will continue to be virtual or outdoors.
Program Director Jana Brown said, “CLiF is being flexible, creative, and innovative to provide high-quality literacy programming and new books to children and families in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. Now more than ever it is important that children have access to exciting, high-quality books that they can select themselves. CLiF’s literacy programming is a great way to engage the whole family with the joys of reading and inspire children to have new experiences that promote a love of literacy.”
The At-Risk Children grant is meant to inspire a love of reading and writing, encouraging early literacy development and family engagement in literacy, and to provide low-income, at-risk and rural kids in the region with access to high-quality new books.
