Mary Tetreault of South Burlington has been honoring the men and women of the South Burlington police and fire departments every year for the past 20 years on Sept. 11 by baking and delivering elaborate cookie bars for them to enjoy as a thank you for their service.
2021 is the only year the cookies had to be delivered early because Mary had a trip planned to Acadia National Park on 9/11.
What originally inspired her was when she saw a message on the ticker at the bottom of a CNN broadcast that asked, “What are you going to do to commemorate 9/11?,” and then noted that someone had responded “make cookies for the responders.” She thought that this was something she could definitely do, and so began her tradition.
Mary tries to change up the selection every year and this year she made coconut dream bars, chewy peanut butter bars, chocolate brownie bars, date orange bars, and chocolate chip bars, and overfilled two roasting pans with them and delivered one to the police department and one to the fire department on Labor Day this year.
Cpl. Sean Pope accepted them on behalf of police, and the delivery for the fire department was left in the reception area due to COVID protocols.
