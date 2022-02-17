Good advice

Pathway Financial Advisors in South Burlington was recently honored as Vermont’s fastest-growing registered investment advisory firm, according to CityWire’s 2021 edition of 50 Growers Across America.
“Pathway is honored to have been named the fastest-growing registered investment advisory firm in Vermont for the second year in a row. As a client-centered, fee-only financial planning firm, we are grateful to, and owe our success to, our clients,” said founder Scott Beaudin. Pathway also received the distinction in 2020 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.