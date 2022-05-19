Join the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department for Touch-a-Truck Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. behind city hall.
Touch-a-Truck events let you get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles — fire trucks, Army trucks, police cruisers and tow trucks. And, it’s free.
