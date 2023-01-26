Girls on the Run Vermont needs volunteer coaches for its physical activity-based, youth development program that inspires students in grades three to eight to be joyful, healthy and confident.
Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
Locations in need of coaches include Chamberlin School, Charlotte Central School, Christ the King, C.P. Smith Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary, Hinesburg Community School, Rick Marcotte Central School and Shelburne Community School.
More information is available at gotrvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.