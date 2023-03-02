City manager Jessie Baker and her leadership team updated South Burlington Business Association members and guests Feb. 21.
Updates included the 2024 city budget, municipal construction, comprehensive plan, city and school coordination and public safety trends. A question-and-answer session followed the presentation.
Eve Hoar, vice president of strategic business planning at University of Vermont Health Network also spoke about the need for a new outpatient surgery center at Tilley Drive. For more information, contact Julie Beatty at sbbabiz@gmail.com or sbbabiz.com.
