Join South Burlington Recreation & Parks, Local Motion and the South Burlington Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee for a bike-themed evening of family fun at SB Bikes Out at SB Nite Out on Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Ride your bike to the park and receive free bike adjustments and a bike light if needed. In addition, you can enjoy valet bike parking and e-bike demos. Those cycling to the event will also receive a free raffle ticket for bike-themed prizes to be given away from 6-7 p.m.
The bicycle and pedestrian committee will also be sharing information about Penny for Paths projects — completed, in progress and planned — and asking the public for feedback on where they would like to see a shared-use path, sidewalk or crosswalk constructed. Included will be a kids’ bike helmet decorating table.
Food trucks and live music from Sticks & Stones will be there.
For added fun, short group rides, or bike trains, to Veterans Memorial Park will be departing from Szymanski Park, the Butler Drive and Marcy Street intersection, and the Prouty Parkway and Beechwood Lane intersection at 5:15 p.m. Participants are asked to find their own way home, as people will want to leave the event at various times in the evening. Neighborhoods not located near any of the above routes are encouraged to create their own bike trains to the event. For more details about the planned routes of the bike trains or for guidance on creating your own neighborhood bike train, visit localmotion.org/events.
This event is also supported by the energy and recreation and parks committees and the South Burlington Public Library.
