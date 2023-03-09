The South Burlington Public Library is hosting a day of events where community members can get to know local veterans. on Saturday, March 11.
A panel discussion, “There and Back: The Veteran’s Journey,” will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. A veterans town hall follows in the auditorium at 1 pm.
The panel discussion will reflect changes in the military over time. Veterans who have served in different eras will talk about what led them to join, their training, building friendships and what it was like to come home.
Speakers have served in Panama, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Iraq. The panel will be moderated by Bob Stock, who served in Vietnam.
At the town hall, veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to speak for up to 10 minutes about what their service means to them. The event is non-political, and all perspectives are valued. RSVPs are optional but encouraged, and both speakers and attendees may learn more and register at vtvetstownhall.org.
Vets Town Halls were originated by author Sebastian Junger with the aim of increasing communication and understanding between veterans and civilians in their communities.
“Hearing from veterans about their experiences before, during and after their service is important for all of us,” Jennifer Murray, South Burlington’s library director, said. “How else can we understand each other’s experience if we don’t have the courage to speak, and the courage to listen.”
These events are supported by Vermont Veterans Outreach Program, the South Burlington Veteran’s Center, Vets Town Hall, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation based in Vermont, and the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.