Thursday Night Takeout runs every Thursday through June, 5-8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.
Grab a bite to eat, play on the playground, fly a kite or just picnic and relax while enjoying the outdoors. A rotation of food trucks are scheduled each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.