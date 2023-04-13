Join Silvia Jope at the United First Methodist Church in South Burlington on Tuesday, April 25, at 1 p.m., for a discussion on her “close to nature” approach to creating ecologically inspired landscapes.
Participants will learn sustainable principles for landscape planning. Jope is the owner of Old World Garden Design, where she has worked to promote no-mow grass patches, mixing edibles with pollinator friendly plants, hand-woven garden gates and native hornbeam arches. Free and open to the public.
