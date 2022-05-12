Wondering when to plant your tomatoes? Confused about composting? Or maybe you need some advice on caring for your lawn.
University of Vermont Extension master gardeners are available to answer questions from gardeners in Vermont on a broad range of home horticulture topics including soil bed preparation and planting; vegetable and fruit gardening; annuals and perennials; backyard composting; sustainable lawn care; plant diseases and integrated pest management, among others.
Volunteers answer calls from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays through Oct. 27. The number to call is (802) 656-5421.
Questions also may be submitted online at go.uvm.edu/gardenquestion for a speedier response. The online form includes an option for providing up to three photos. Gardeners also are encouraged to use the online system to submit photos of plants damaged by insects and diseases.
