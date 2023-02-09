On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, Ethan Tapper will speak on how forests play a crucial role in preserving the environment. How do we become stewards to protect our forests on our land and elsewhere?
Tapper is the Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. After graduating with a forestry degree from the University of Vermont Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, Tapper worked as a consulting forester with Fountains Forestry of Montpelier.
In June 2016, he became the county forester in Vermont’s most populous county.
