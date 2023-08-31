The Burlington Garden Club is sponsoring a “lollapalooza” of a Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church at 899 Dorset Street in South Burlington.
The proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship program for outstanding students in the slant and soil science department of the University of Vermont, as well as other community projects the club funds.
“Many of our members have donated some stunning items for the sale, including antiques, small appliances, cookware, small pieces of furniture, gorgeous vases, flowerpots and gardening tools, artwork, linens, dishes, lamps, some fabulous jewelry, and much more,” club co-president Linda Lane said.
Additional information and photos of yard sale items are available on the Burlington Garden Club Facebook page. For more information, bgcvt.org.
Last month garden club members around Vermont donated (and collected donations of) hundreds of planters and fresh plants, which members planted and drove to Barre to offer to local businesses which had lost all their potted plants in the flooding and debris.
Other Vermont garden clubs are digging in to do their part with their dedication to sustaining national and urban forests. The clubs raise donations from club members to replant disaster-struck forests.
The clubs work in partnership with the National Garden Club and the US Department of Agriculture. The project began in 1941 as a conservation project.
Doris Van Mullen, president of Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont, states the “Penny for Pines” conservation effort entails planting replacement seedlings (not only pine trees) that are indigenous to forested areas damaged by insects, fires, or national catastrophes. The plantations provide soil and watershed protection, soil stabilization, as well as beauty and shade for recreation.
To learn more, gardenclub.org/penny-pines.
