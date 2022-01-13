The Burlington Garden Club offers a free talk Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at the United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, entitled “Propagating Plants by Seeds, Cuttings, Layering and Grafting.”
Mark Starrett, associate professor in the agriculture department at University of Vermont, will give the talk.
For more information email Carolyn Bates at cbates@carolynbates.com or call 802-238-4213.
