Theresa Carroll and her husband Mick Levine started Mother Nature’s Helper in 1982.
Armed with a degree in forestry and a love of the outdoors, she knew the value of green plants — they provide beauty, reduce stress and minimize airborne illness. Some plants can also extract harmful substances from the air.
On Tuesday, March 22, Carroll offers a talk on interior landscaping, Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, at 1 p.m., sponsored by the Burlington Garden Club of Vermont.
