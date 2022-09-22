The Burlington Garden Club offers the program, “How to Capture the Moment with your Camera,” with Arabella Dane on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m., United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.
Dane is experienced as a flower show judge, and in horticulture, floral design and photography, and she will share her passion, technical knowledge and artistic touch as she demonstrates the dramatic contrasts and subtle expressions captured through photography.
The program is free. For more information, contact Carolyn Bates at cbates@carolynbates.com or 802-238-4213.
