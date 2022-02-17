On Feb. 11, members of the Burlington Garden Club delivered 360 homemade, decorated and individually wrapped heart-shaped Valentine’s cookies to the home of Mary Scollins. Later that day, they were picked up by a representative from Meals on Wheels for delivery on Valentine’s Day.
This tradition began in 2014, spearheaded by current Burlington Garden Club co-president Jan DeSarno. Working with Age Well nutrition and wellness director Chris Moldovan, DeSarno has seen what began as a small service project expand into a yearly endeavor.
This year DeSarno and her granddaughter Sophia and grandson JD expanded the Valentine cookie endeavor to include the South Burlington Food Shelf.
