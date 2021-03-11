Meeting the challenge of the pandemic, the Burlington Garden Club fostered the idea to meet the health and social needs of the residents at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare.
As part of its commitment to promote community beautification and advance the art of gardening, gardeners sprang into action with bouquets of flowers for the residents at Birchwood. Knowing flowers are a source of energy, happiness and relaxation for many, club members in the fall had donated bouquets of flowers to the residents. Now move forward to 2021, the members again launched efforts to donate a second round of over 60 vases of flowers and plants.
Karen Villanti, project leader, braved the cold, delivered the flowers to the front door at Birchwood — the day many residents were receiving their second COVID vaccine — a day to celebrate.
The cheerful vibrant flowers were colorful and beautiful, and a stark contrast to the wintery day bringing a smile to so many.
The residents and staff at Birchwood were delighted with the beautiful bouquets as stated by Lenny Aubin, activities enrichment department director, “When we saw the carts full of flowers, it was beyond expectations. The generosity of your members is beyond belief. This gift continues to brighten the darkest of our days. We just cannot thank you enough for continuing to support and think of us through these, the most challenging of our lifetimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.