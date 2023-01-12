Fun run pays off

From left, Patrick Burke, Travia Childs, Nikki St. Mary, Jay Pasackow and Andrew Swift.

 Courtesy photo

The South Burlington Rotary Club recently presented a $3,000 check to the South Burlington Academic Boosters from the money raised during the organization’s December 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run.

