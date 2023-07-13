Friends of the Hort Farm plant sale is Saturday

Empty spaces in your garden? Bring your list to the annual Friends of the University of Vermont Hort Farm plant sale on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the UVM Horticulture Farm, 65 Green Mountain Drive, South Burlington.
The sale offers a wide variety of ornamental trees, shrubs and perennials donated by over 40 Vermont nurseries. Members-only preview is from 9-10 a.m. Members are able to view and purchase plants early. Become a member at friendsofthehortfarm.org or at the sale.
