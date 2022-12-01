After their successful fall book sale, Friends of the South Burlington Public Library need more inventory.
If you have books that meet the criteria, consider donating them to the sale. Donations of books are the only source of supplying the Friends’ book shop, which benefits the library.
Donations must meet the following criteria:
• Newly published fiction, preferably not more than five years old, but not more than 10 years old.
• Nonfiction should be five years or newer. Historical nonfiction can be over five years old since publication.
• Children’s books in excellent condition.
• Newborn board books; toddler, preschool and early elementary.
• Books for middle schoolers, teens and young adults.
No VHS tapes or cassette tapes, magazines, textbooks, religious books, foreign language books for Readers Digest books.
Bring donations upstairs to the Friends Bookshop Monday to Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. or leave them at the circulation desk during other hours. All donated books must be clean and in good condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.