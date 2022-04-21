Kate Schubart has joined the Friends of the Horticulture Farm at the University of Vermont as a board member.
Schubart is a retired journalist and editor who created and produced Camel’s Hump Radio for Vermont Public Radio. She helped found the Vermont Journalism Trust, the parent organization of VTDigger, and was its Statehouse reporter for five years
She has master gardener training and has been a volunteer for the Friends of the Horticulture Farm over the years, and has run its annual plant sale twice
“I’m particularly interested in the invasives, because that should be of interest to anybody who has a garden or cares about the ecosystem in Vermont,” Schubart said.
Paul Wieczoreck, horticulturist and owner of Champlain Valley Landscaping has joined the Friends of the Horticulture Farm as the curator of its rhododendron collection. He has been a rhododendron collector and grower for 35 years.
The rhododendron collection at the Horticulture Farm was started in the 1960s, and Wieczoreck said he looks forward to the role of caring for and developing the collection further.
He graduated from the University of Vermont and worked at the horticulture farm after
graduation, so he is very familiar with the environment there.
“The thing I’m most excited about is trying to manage what I think is one of the more impressive collections of mature rhododendrons in the state,” he said.
