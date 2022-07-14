The Friends of the Horticulture Farm holds their annual plant sale Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Peruse a wide variety of plants for sun and shade, including perennials, ornamental trees and shrubs, all generously donated by over 40 Vermont nurseries, whose contributions have supported the Friends over the years.
A members-only preview will be held from 9-10 a.m. Membership benefits include the opportunity to view and purchase plants. Become a member at friendsofthehortfarm.org or at the sale. Along with early admission to the sale, members receive free admission to most events, discounted workshop fees and a newsletter.
