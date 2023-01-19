On Feb. 18, students in grades five through 12 will have an opportunity to meet engineering professionals and explore several types of engineering and career options through networking and skill-building workshops.
Discover Engineering, a free day-long event, will be held at the University of Vermont. Registration is required by Feb. 8.
Afternoon workshops will focus on a range of topics including Python coding, water rocket propulsion, robotics, nanotechnology, bridge design, aerodynamics, precision measurement and beam deflection and its relationship to motor and pump design. Students also can build a car with the university’s Alternative Energy Racing Organization or take part in an engineering design challenge with staff from GlobalFoundries.
A Scouts’ Merit Badge Day will be held in conjunction with Discover Engineering. Registered Boy Scouts and Venturers, ages 11-17, will work on requirements for badges in composite materials, electricity, railroading, astronomy, oceanography, communications and soil and water conservation. For details or to register, go to bit.ly/3J4cFPR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.