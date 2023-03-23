AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation assistance with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low-to-moderate income.
The help is open to both AARP members and non-members.
Trained and IRS-certified tax-aide volunteers will provide secure and confidential federal and Vermont tax preparation at the South Burlington Senior Center, City Hall, 180 Market St., every Tuesday and Friday until April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To take advantage of this service, call Rebecca Isham at 802-923-5545 to schedule an appointment. Plan on arriving 15 minutes early to fill out paperwork. Bring a photo ID for taxpayer and spouse; Social Security or ITIN numbers for all persons on the tax return; last year’s tax return; all forms W2, 1099 R, SSA1099, other 1099 forms, self-employment records; brokerage and bank statements; mortgage interest, medical expenses, charitable donations; educational expenses; form 1098 T; current property tax bill or a copy; voided check for direct deposit of refund or debit of balance due and any correspondence from the IRS.
