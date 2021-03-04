Free rides to vaccine appointments
Courtesy photo

Barbara Godfrey, of South Burlington, gets a ride to her vaccination appointment on Feb. 25 from David Chenette of the St. John Vanney Parish Mercy Corps. If you need to a lift to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, the St. John Vianney Parish Mercy Corps can provide one. Call in advance at 864-4166, ext 204, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule. This service is available to all for free regardless of religious affiliation.

