A free workshop for kids 10 and older explores the science of breath, including how oxygen flows through the body and how breathing can affect mood and performance, Tuesday, July 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the South Burlington Library’s Community Room.
Sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H and Oxygen Advantage® certified practitioner, Nicole Carpenter, who will lead the interactive session.
Both kids and parents who plan to stay for the workshop must register by noon on July 11 at go.uvm.edu/breathscience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.