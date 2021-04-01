The Chittenden and Franklin County SHARP Program, Shelburne police and fire departments, Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Office of Highway Safety are holding a child passenger safety check event.
The free check will be held Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m.-noon, Shelburne Fire Department, 5420 Shelburne Road.
“We want to ensure that all children who are under 8 years of age are riding in a correctly installed safety seat that is appropriate for their age and size,” said Lt. Allen Fortin, leader of the Chittenden/Franklin County SHARP Group.
Appointments are not required, but if you would like one, contact Fortin at 802-316-0620 or Sid Bradley at 802-734-0510.
