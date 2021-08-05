The South Burlington Library Foundation handed $250,000 to the library last week, announced city manager Jessie Baker at a council meeting Monday.
“We were thrilled,” Baker said, to receive the funds — a significant portion of what the foundation committed to the project. There is still $150,000 outstanding, she noted, but there is lots of fundraising ahead.
The South Burlington Library Foundation was created in 2018 to receive, manage and invest contributions to the new library building, which opened to the public in mid-July.
The library also hopes to receive its American Rescue Plan fund allocation of $27,925 through the Department of Libraries, by applying for a grant.
City councilors gave their approval for staff to apply for the grant, which library director Jennifer Murray said they hope to use for technology for the public. The grant would cover eight staff computers, Microsoft licenses, security for public laptops and iPads, eight public use laptops for instruction, three public use laptops for in-building use and more.
“This is a rare grant,” Murray said, because it also offers technology for staff. She noted that the chances are high “pretty darn high” that the library will receive the money.
