Dawn Philibert of South Burlington has been named to the State Board of Medical Practice.
The board protects and promotes the health and safety of Vermonters by ensuring professional integrity through licensure of health care practitioners and investigation of complaints in a fair manner that is respectful of all parties. It licenses allopathic physicians, physician assistants and podiatrists, and certifies anesthesiologist assistants and radiologist assistants.
Philibert, a resident of South Burlington for five years, is a retired social worker who spent much of her career working on health and public health policy issues in Vermont. She is chair of the South Burlington Development Review Board and serves on the board of Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. Her term began Sept. 1.
