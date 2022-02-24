Forsythia in February? Impossible, you say?
Not so. A vase full of flowers from the garden won’t take much more effort than harvesting some branches to force them to bloom.
A good time to take cuttings for forcing is when you’re doing your annual winter pruning. If pruning isn’t on your winter to-do list, just look around your yard. What trees and shrubs do you have that bloom in the spring?
Choose early spring-blooming varieties for early winter forcing. Shrubs such as witch hazel (Hamamelis) and forsythia (Forsythia) are good choices. In mid-winter, you can try flowering quince (Chaenomeles), azaleas and rhododendrons (Rhododendron), crab apples and apples (Malus) or cherries (Prunus). In late-winter, lilacs (Syringa), spirea (Spiraea) and mock orange (Philadelphus) can be forced to bloom indoors.
Since these plants are programmed to bloom once winter departs, they do need a period of cold weather. Once they’ve experienced at least 6-8 weeks of temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, you can begin to harvest branches for forcing. Grab a pair of pruners and head outside. The best time to cut is when temperatures are mild.
Cut segments at least a foot or two in length, longer if you’d like a dramatic display. More flower buds mean more flowers. While it may be difficult to distinguish between flower buds and leaf buds, in general, flower buds will be fatter, leaf buds more pointed.
Fill a container with warm water. Recut the ends of each branch at a sharp angle and slice vertically through the end or lightly smash it to allow more intake of water. Remove any side branches or twigs that will be beneath the water. Then arrange the cuttings in the container.
Place the container in indirect light such as a north-facing window, away from drafts and heat sources. Be sure to change the water frequently, at least every few days, to keep it fresh.
Be patient. The process can take up to a month, sometimes longer. But as you watch, you’ll witness an early spring as the buds swell. And you’ll be rewarded with a vase full of flowers while there’s still snow on the ground outside your window.
Sometimes it’s very nice to fool Mother Nature.
For more information on forcing branches in winter, check out go.uvm.edu/forcing-flowering-branches.
