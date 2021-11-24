Alan Luzzatto
Courtesy photo

Alan Luzzatto of Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington presented a check for $2,000 on Nov. 21 to Sara and David LeBlanc, owners of the Next Generation Preschool. The money will be used for tuition relief for students attending the school, located at the church on Dorset Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.