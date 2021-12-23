For the kids

Kelli Shonter, second from right, development director of the King Street Center, is presented with a check for $1,500 for its many programs that help children in Burlington.
With Shonter are several members of Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington who helped to raise the donation from this year’s Christmas bazaar.
