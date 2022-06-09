Chittenden County Fish and Game Club’s annual Father’s Day fishing derby will be held Sunday, June 19, 8-11 a.m., 1397 Wes White Hill Road, in Jonesville.
There will be prizes for children ages 14 and under, trophies in age groups 5 to 14, and lunch available. Admission is free. Above: Chittenden County Fish and Game Club derby’s 2019 grand prize winner, Colby Little of Starksboro, with his winning trout.
