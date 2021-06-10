After completing her Scouting achievements, Isabel Braun of South Burlington was presented with the rank of Lion on May 25 at an end of year ceremony at Veteran’s Park.
She is the first female Scout to rank up in South Burlington Cub Scout Pack 678. While not the first girl to join the pack, she became the first to earn a rank. There are seven ranks in Cub Scouting.
Cub Scouts must complete a number of tasks to earn an achievement, which could include learning about nature and the outdoors, science, helping others, exercising, serving the community, being prepared, eating healthy and other activities.
Scouts must have several achievements to earn a higher rank.
South Burlington Cub Scout Pack 678 is open to all kids from kindergarten to 5th grade. The next scouting year is starting, and to learn more, visit pack678vt.org, email pack678vt@gmail.com or call (802) 870-6780.
