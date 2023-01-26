On Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction will host the first concert of its 2023 concert season.
Blues guitarist Paul Asbell will share his fresh takes on blues and jazz standards, old-timey country tunes and original pieces from the American roots tradition. In his 50-year professional career, Asbell has played and recorded with Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, David Bromberg, Mary McCaslin, Bobby McFerrin and many others. He has taught guitar for more than 50 years.
Concert proceeds support Essex CHIPS and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. There is a $20 suggested donation; those under 18 attend for free. Tickets are available at 802-878-5745 or bit.ly/3XxeQzO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.