Middle and high school educators in Vermont can increase their financial literacy and personal finance teaching skills by attending a free, online, asynchronous graduate level course that will be available from Monday, July 3 through Friday, Aug. 25.
“Teachers who complete the training will have the confidence, skills and curriculum tools to be successful personal finance educators,” says John Pelletier, director of the Center for Financial Literacy, which is offering the course through its Financial Literacy Academy.
Pelletier says the financial literacy boot camp will cover saving and investing, credit reports and scores, credit cards and debt, managing risk, income and careers.
All of the available spots for this session are open to Vermont educators. Applicants will be notified of acceptance no later than June 2.
Nearly 200 Vermont educators have already taken this course, which has been recognized by the White House, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and U.S. Dept. of Treasury.
The three-credit course is a continuation of the Champlain Financial Literacy Academy’s nationally recognized educator training program conducted in-person from 2011-2019 for nearly 300 educators.
