Two Burlington area filmmakers have documented the experience of living under the F-35 flight path in a new 12-minute film.
“Jet Line: Voicemails from the Flight Path” premieres virtually Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m., followed by a live audience Q&A with the filmmakers. The film viewing is free and open to the public.
Because of COVID restrictions, filmmakers Patrick McCormack and Duane Peterson III used a telephone hotline to record more than 100 area neighbors anonymously. They paired this outpouring with tranquil scenes of residential areas, creating a stark and provocative juxtaposition.
“We wanted to explore how the quality of life in our city has been affected by one of the U.S. military’s most controversial weapons systems,” the filmmakers said. “The response was overwhelming, in part because nearly all attempts by concerned citizens to lodge formal complaints have been met with silence.”
The filmmakers said that community efforts to organize and protest the placement of the F-35s have been ineffective. More recently, the cities of Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski have been trying to mitigate the effect of the jet noise on thousands of homes near the airport.
Make a reservation at bit.ly/3drkMEk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.