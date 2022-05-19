The Friends of the Horticulture Farm host a free Bloom Time Festival — a walk through lilacs, crabapples, magnolias and perennials — on Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Horticultural Farm, 65 Green Mountain Drive, South Burlington.
Hear Charlie Nardozzi talk on current gardening methods, take a wagon ride around the farm, get your face painted, go on a scavenger hunt and plant some seeds. Visit with the curators of the farm’s varied collections, glimpse plein air artists at work, learn about crazy worms and invasive species, and ejoy music, food and a special bird visitor from Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic lunch.
Friends of the Horticulture Farm is a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting, enhancing and promoting the significant plant collections and natural areas of the Horticultural Research and Education Center in South Burlington.
Dogs are not allowed; more at friendsofthehortfarm.org.
