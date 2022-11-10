Feeding Chittenden is calling for support in its effort to feed 10,000 food-insecure families during its Holidays Without Hunger campaign through Dec. 31.
Feeding Chittenden director Rob Meehan says the agency saw an increase in people seeking assistance since the pandemic, and many households are facing rising costs of housing, food and heating.
Donations received through the campaign will be used to purchase holiday fixings such as turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing and potatoes.
Donate online by visiting feedingchittenden.org or texting “give” to 802-242-5953. A donation of $25 will help feed a family of four. Donations can also be made in person at 228 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
