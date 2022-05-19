Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Community Resource Center has been temporarily relocated to Feeding Chittenden, 228 North Winooski Avenue, in Burlington’s Old North End.
The Community Resource Center lets visitors access prepared meals, resources and support from housing advocates. Feeding Chittenden partnered with the resource center during the winter months to provide hot meals.
“The Community Resource Center is a place where people experiencing homelessness can find warm, nutritious food, essential services and, most importantly, a sense of community,” Paul Dragon, executive director of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, said.
Feeding Chittenden and the Community Resource Center to serve meals Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, staff and visitors are expected to wear masks while onsite.
In 2021, Feeding Chittenden provided 15,000 meals to the public in the five months the Community Resource Center was operational. Feeding Chittenden has recently seen an increase in people seeking assistance, especially with many economically challenged households facing higher inflation rates, as housing, food and heating costs continue to rise.
“During the pandemic, Feeding Chittenden has continued food service onsite with take-out meals,” Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden, said. “We are excited to invite our guests back into our cafeteria and the Community Resource Center advocates make this possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.