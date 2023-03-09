At 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at the Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington, speaker Mike Lizotte offers a talk about creating miniature meadows.
The word “meadow” conjures up romantic images of wide, grassy expanses dotted with wildflowers and butterflies, perhaps even a family of grazing deer. However, Lizotte knows that you don’t need large tracts of land to have a meadow. With a little inspiration, he offers tips for customization and basic growing guidelines that suit climate, soil and the growing goals of miniature meadows that can be created in just about any space.
