Faith United Methodist Church of South Burlington has been hosting a series of fund raisers to support local, regional and international nonprofits.
Their recent Father’s Day online silent auction and ham dinner raised more than $5,000.
All of the proceeds raised will be donated to KidSafe Collabortive, a partnership organization committed to improving the health, safety and well-being of children in Vermont; Common Roots, a South Burlington-based nonprofit which connects farmers, educators, youth and community members to build a sustainable future through food and land stewardship education; and Justice for our Neighbors of New England, a regional network that provides free or low-cost immigration legal services to vulnerable immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
The church’s Palm Sunday lasagna dinner in March raised over $1,100 and will be donated to the Kenya Self-Help Project, a nonprofit empowering the lives and success of Kenyan girls through education.
