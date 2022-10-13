Ethan Allen Homestead Museum explores who determines history in a free talk on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the homestead in the Winooski Valley Park District.
Former executive director Dan O’Neil explores how history is written and why some narratives are told while others are silenced.
More at ethanallenhomestead.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.